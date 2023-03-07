Menu

Crime

Driver stabbed during rush hour road rage incident in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 9:09 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A man was stabbed during a rush hour road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two cars were heading north on Homer Watson Boulevard when the trouble began.

Read more: Kitchener man, 73, accused of driving car at child who threw snowball in front of it

The two drivers got into an argument near Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive at around 6 p.m., and police believe the dispute led to one of the men being stabbed.

A 24-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Teen flees attackers who demanded his clothing at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener: police

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the other man as being six feet tall, with brown or black shoulder-length straight hair. He was said to be driving in a white Infinity Q50.

They are continuing to investigate say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeHomer Watson Boulevard KitchenerKitchener road rageManitou Drive KitchenerKitchener road rage incidentKitrchener news
