Driver stabbed during rush hour road rage incident in Kitchener

A man was stabbed during a rush hour road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two cars were heading north on Homer Watson Boulevard when the trouble began.

The two drivers got into an argument near Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive at around 6 p.m., and police believe the dispute led to one of the men being stabbed.

A 24-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the other man as being six feet tall, with brown or black shoulder-length straight hair. He was said to be driving in a white Infinity Q50.

They are continuing to investigate say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.