Pedestrian killed in Portage Ave. crash Sunday: Winnipeg police

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries and died in hospital Sunday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Portage Avenue near Woodhaven Boulevard, Winnipeg police say.

The driver of the vehicle, which was travelling eastbound, remained on scene and spoke with police.

The Traffic Division’s Collision Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information, including video or dash camera video footage regarding the incident, is asked to contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org