Crime

Pedestrian killed in Portage Ave. crash Sunday: Winnipeg police

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
The female pedestrial was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries. View image in full screen
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries and died in hospital Sunday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Portage Avenue near Woodhaven Boulevard, Winnipeg police say.

The driver of the vehicle, which was travelling eastbound, remained on scene and spoke with police.

The Traffic Division’s Collision Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information, including video or dash camera video footage regarding the incident, is asked to contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org

