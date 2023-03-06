Menu

Crime

Kitchener man, 73, accused of driving car at child who threw snowball in front of it

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 4:25 pm
Close-up of a gloved hand throwing a snowball. View image in full screen
Close-up of a gloved hand throwing a snowball. File/Getty Images
A 73-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of driving his car at a child who threw a snowball in front of his vehicle over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say the incident occurred near Fischer-Hallman Road and Keats Way on Sunday afternoon at around 4:30.

Read more: Teen flees attackers who demanded his clothing at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener, police say

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a group of kids were throwing snowballs at one another when one of them threw a snowball into the path of an oncoming car.

Police say the man then drove at the child, nearly hitting him in the process, before he drove away.

Read more: Prowler spotted lurking in Waterloo over the weekend

Police say the officers identified the driver and that a 73-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

