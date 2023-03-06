Kitchener man, 73, accused of driving car at child who threw snowball in front of it

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of driving his car at a child who threw a snowball in front of his vehicle over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say the incident occurred near Fischer-Hallman Road and Keats Way on Sunday afternoon at around 4:30.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a group of kids were throwing snowballs at one another when one of them threw a snowball into the path of an oncoming car.

Police say the man then drove at the child, nearly hitting him in the process, before he drove away.

Police say the officers identified the driver and that a 73-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.