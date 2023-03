See more sharing options

A Lake St. Martin First Nation man is behind bars facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a March 2 homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

Gilbert Woodhouse, 28, was arrested in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man found by officers from the Gypsumville RCMP detachment that evening.

Police said they don’t believe there are any further suspects.

