Canada

New portion of Shuswap North Okanagan rail trail to take shape

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 3:28 pm
A portion of the North Okanagan rail trail is slated for development later this year. View image in full screen
A portion of the North Okanagan rail trail is slated for development later this year. Courtesy: North Okanagan Shuswap Rall Trail
A section of the old railway that spans the distance between Spallumcheen and Armstrong is set for change.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is receiving $500,000 from a provincial grant program and the money will be used to construct a section of the rail trail from Lansdowne Road in Spallumcheen to Smith Drive in Armstrong.

This section of the trail will be constructed on the south side of the CP Rail right-of-way operated by CN Rail. CN Rail has agreed to support this project with a long-term lease agreement for those lands, which will allow for the development of a four-metre-wide trail in this section.

Survey assesses transit options for Okanagan Rail Trail

“From its beginnings, this project has been about working together to create a legacy project that will connect our communities with a pathway that promotes active living for people of all ages and abilities,” said CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn in a press release.

“This grant funding partnership allows for the development of another key section of the rail trail, and we are very appreciative of that.”

The funds will apply directly to the development of multi-use recreational active trail development and will include road crossings, barriers, and signage to allow for safer access. The compact aggregate trail will be designed for universal accessibility.

“This important and timely grant funding is appreciated as it brings the total dollars raised very close to the amount needed to develop the entire Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail,” said Grahame Go, chief executive officer of Splatsin Development Corp.

Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023

“Construction of the rail trail is starting this spring, and this additional support will ensure its success — leading to the preservation of Splatsin’s cultural assets and promotion of Indigenous values, while simultaneously providing recreational and tourism economic opportunities for the region.”

Throughout the Okanagan, much of the defunct railway line has been converted to rail trails and links joining the communities are starting to take shape.

In the North Okanagan, officials said community research shows that residents and visitors who want to walk or cycle in this area are discouraged by the risks of using roads intended for motor vehicles. Currently, there are no separated pathways for this type of transportation. The rail trail project will create a safe space for walking and cycling from Sicamous to Armstrong.

North OkanaganShuswapArmstrongspallumcheenRail Trailokanagan rail trailoutdoor walking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

