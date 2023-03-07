OPP investigate crash involving ‘wheel off’ commercial vehicle on Highway 403 in Brant County

See more sharing options

OPP in Brant County say they are seeking witnesses after a tire flew off a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 403 Monday morning.

In a social media post just before 9:30 a.m., Const. Conrad Vitalis said investigators believe that the “wheel off” incident forced a commercial vehicle to swerve across the centre median and into a ditch.

“So a wheel came off of a commercial motor vehicle, likely the trailer possibly of a garbage hauler or something similar,” Vitalis said.

The occurrence closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Brant Road 25 until noon while a tow removed the vehicle that skirted off-road into the ditch.

Commercial motor vehicle inspectors and a traffic Incident management team are seeking information on the occurrence and asking anyone with information to reach out to OPP.

