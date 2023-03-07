Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

OPP investigate crash involving ‘wheel off’ commercial vehicle on Highway 403 in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 11:53 am
OPP in Brant County say they are investigating a "wheel off" incident after a tire caused a crash on Highway 403 Mar. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP in Brant County say they are investigating a "wheel off" incident after a tire caused a crash on Highway 403 Mar. 6, 2023. Global News
OPP in Brant County say they are seeking witnesses after a tire flew off a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 403 Monday morning.

In a social media post just before 9:30 a.m., Const. Conrad Vitalis said investigators believe that the “wheel off” incident forced a commercial vehicle to swerve across the centre median and into a ditch.

“So a wheel came off of a commercial motor vehicle, likely the trailer possibly of a garbage hauler or something similar,” Vitalis said.

Read more: Hamilton has no timeline for start of ‘slope stability’ work on Claremont Access

The occurrence closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Brant Road 25 until noon while a tow removed the vehicle that skirted off-road into the ditch.

Commercial motor vehicle inspectors and a traffic Incident management team are seeking information on the occurrence and asking anyone with information to reach out to OPP.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMotor Vehicle CollisionMVCBrant CountyBrantford newshighway 403brant county newsMaple Avenueconrad vitalisbishopgate road
