Woman, 21, assaulted in Toronto PATH near St. Andrew station: police

Police are looking for a man after he allegedly followed and then sexually assaulted someone in Toronto’s PATH system of underground streets.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday when a 21-year-old woman entered the PATH at Wellington Street West, near St. Andrew station.

The suspect, a man aged 20 to 40 years old, was already in the system and began to follow the woman, according to police. He reportedly attempted to make conversation and sexually assaulted her.

The women tried to run away, and a struggle followed, police said. The suspected allegedly “continued to sexually assault the victim until a passerby interrupted.”

He then fled by foot, police said.

The suspect is described as between five-foot-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall. Police said he had short black hair and a black moustache.

“The suspect was last seen wearing clear framed prescription glasses, a blue bucket hat, a blue-hooded jacket, dark-coloured pants and a green/cream coloured backpack with brown straps,” police said.