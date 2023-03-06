Amtrak Cascades restores daily Vancouver-Portland rail service

Send this page to someone via email

People travelling between Vancouver, B.C. and Portland, Ore. — along with destinations in between — can once again take advantage of daily rail service.

Amtrak Cascades announced Monday that it had restored pre-pandemic service levels on the rail line which serves a dozen stations along the I-5 corridor, including Seattle.

The company says it is the first time rail service has operated between Portland and stations north of Seattle since 2020.

Amtrak suspended service on the Cascades line at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed limited service, including a Vancouver-Seattle connection in September.

The company has previously said it plans to expand service between those cities to twice daily this month.

The restored Portland-Vancouver service is launching with a southbound trip leaving Vancouver at 6:35 a.m., stopping in Seattle at 11 a.m. and arriving in Portland at 2:55 p.m.

The northbound trip leaves Portland at 3:05 p.m., stops in Seattle at 7 p.m., and arrives in Vancouver at 11 p.m.

Travellers entering the United States are still required to be fully vaccinated with at U.S. FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine.