Amtrak resuming 2nd daily round-trip between Vancouver, Seattle in March

Rail passengers between Vancouver and Seattle, Wash., will be able to take advantage of a second daily round-trip on the Amtrak Cascades train.

Amtrak suspended the route for more than two years at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed limited service with a single daily trip in September.

On Friday, it confirmed that it would add a second daily trip — restoring pre-pandemic service levels — starting March 7.

The current single daily trip departs Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and leaves Vancouver at 5:45 p.m.

Over the course of its approximately four-hour journey, the train also stops at Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Standwood, Everett and Edmonds.

Under the United States’ current COVID-19 restrictions, travellers heading south of the border will still need to be fully immunized with a U.S. FDA or WHO-approved vaccine.