Leafs centre Ryan O’Reilly out with broken finger

NEWARK, N.J. – Maple Leafs centre Ryan O’Reilly will be out of action for a while.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters following Monday’s practice the centre, acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster trade last month, suffered a broken finger in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

A player put on LTIR must miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

Keefe added Leafs captain John Tavares will be held out of the lineup with an undisclosed ailment when the team visits the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday to wrap up a five-game road trip.

In corresponding moves earlier Monday, the Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, and loaned goaltender Joseph Woll to the club’s top affiliate.

O’Reilly was acquired along with fellow centre Noel Acciari in a three-team deal to kickstart a roster reconstruction by general manager Kyle Dubas that would later include the additions of defencemen Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn and centre Sam Lafferty.

A 32-year-old from Clinton, Ont., O’Reilly has three goals and two assists — including a four-point night in his third appearance — in eight games with Toronto.

He was also 84.4 per cent in the faceoff circle through his first seven contests until going 3 for 11 in Vancouver before suffering the injury late in Saturday’s second period.

A Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winner with St. Louis in 2019, O’Reilly also won that season’s Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Toronto (38-17-8) currently sits second in the Atlantic Division, five points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2023.