Prowler spotted lurking in Waterloo over the weekend

Police in Waterloo Region are on the hunt for a prowler who was spotted lurking in the Bluevale area of Waterloo over the weekend.

A resident told police that they spotted a man looking into the windows of a home near Nelson Avenue and Bluevale Street at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the prowler drove away in a small white car a short time later.

They described the suspect as being five feet 10 inches tall, over 30 years old, and having a skinny build. He was reported to be wearing dark clothing, including a dark jacket.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.