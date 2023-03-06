Menu

Crime

Prowler spotted lurking in Waterloo over the weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 11:04 am
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Police in Waterloo Region are on the hunt for a prowler who was spotted lurking in the Bluevale area of Waterloo over the weekend.

A resident told police that they spotted a man looking into the windows of a home near Nelson Avenue and Bluevale Street at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Waterloo man arrested after 3 people attacked, hit-and-run in Kitchener

Police say the prowler drove away in a small white car a short time later.

They described the suspect as being five feet 10 inches tall, over 30 years old, and having a skinny build. He was reported to be wearing dark clothing, including a dark jacket.

Read more: Rash of distraction thefts prompts warning from police in Waterloo Region

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

