Waterloo man arrested after 3 people attacked, hit-and-run in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that one man is in custody while several other people were injured after a rampage in Kitchener on Monday.

According to a release from police, a man assaulted three people while also damaging property at two homes in Kitchener shortly after midnight.

Read more: Rash of distraction thefts prompts warning from police in Waterloo Region

One of the victims was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while two others were left with minor injuries, police say.

The suspect was also then involved in a car crash that police say caused minor damage to the vehicle. Police allege he then fled the scene.

Police say officers tracked him down a little while later near Weber and Kinzie streets and arrested him without any issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police treating fire at a portable toilet in Cambridge as arson

They say traffic flows were affected by the arrest and subsequent investigation.

A 23-year-old man from Waterloo is facing a number of charges including assault, assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and uttering threats. He remained in police custody pending a bail hearing.

According to police, the suspect and victims know one another, so they would not say where the initial assaults took place.