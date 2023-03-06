Sex offender considered high-risk to kids will live in Lac du Bonnet, Man., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender considered to be a high risk to re-offend against children has been released from Brandon Correctional Centre and is expected to live in Lac du Bonnet, Man., police say.

Bruce Gordon Nelson, 61, was released Sunday after serving time for indecent exposure to children under 16 and for failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding contact with children.

The Manitoba High-Risk Sex Offender Unit , a joint initiative of Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP, said Nelson was convicted last October and handed a two-year sentence (including credit for almost a year-and-a-half of pre-trial custody), as well as three years of supervised probation and a decade-long order prohibiting contact with children.

Police said Nelson is an untreated sex offender with a lengthy rap sheet of sexual offences against children.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the 2022 charges, he’s been convicted twice of possessing child pornography, and has been jailed multiple times for crimes including indecent exposure to a person under 16, committing an indecent act, and nudity without lawful excuse.

Upon his release, Nelson is subject to reporting to a probation officer and completing all programming and counselling the officer directs him to take. He’s also banned from any contact or communication — by any means — with people under 16, and is forbidden from going near daycare centres, schools, playgrounds, community centres, public parks, and public swimming areas.

Anyone with information about Nelson can call high risk sex offender unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

0:32 Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography