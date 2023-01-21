Police warn about high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender recently released and expected to be living in Winnipeg.

Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 31, was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre on Friday after serving a sentence of three-months time-served for failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance order.

Police say Mercredi has a history of violent and sexual offences and is considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against children, particularly females.

He has participated in some treatment programming in the past, but is still considered high-risk.

Police say Mercredi has a lengthy criminal record including convictions for sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and numerous breaches of probation orders.

Mercredi commits sexual offences by threatening victims or plying them with drugs and other inducements. He has also breached probation orders by being alone with children under 16 years of age, police say.

Police say he is under a lifetime probation order which prohibits him from:

Attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under 16 years of age are present, or a daycare, school ground, playground or community centre;

Seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment, or being a volunteer, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under 16 years of age; and

Having contact with any person under 16 years of age unless done so with written authorization to do so from his Probation officer.

Additionally, he is subject to a recognizance order until November 16, 2024 with the following conditions:

No contact/communication or be in the presence of any person under 16 years of age

Comply with daily curfew between 10:00 pm and 7:00 am;

Reside as directed by his Probation officer;

Comply with counselling, treatment as directed by his Probation officer; and

Not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs.

Mercredi remains under a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

