See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston and McCowan roads at around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened at a motel.

The person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

No information on suspects was released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:

Kingston Rd + McCowan Rd

1:02 a.m.

– At a motel

– A person was located with a gunshot wound

– They have been transported to the hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS43Div 416-808-4300#GO506913

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2023