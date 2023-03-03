Winnipeg curling clubs announce amalgamation in ‘proactive approach’ to avoid closures

Send this page to someone via email

Two long-standing Winnipeg curling clubs are joining forces amid what they describe as a declining popularity of the sport at the club level.

The Deer Lodge (DLCC) and Thistle (TCC) curling clubs have amalgamated operations, with Deer Lodge’s St. James facilities taking on both club’s leagues and events.

“We made this choice because we love the sport of curling and want to see it thrive for generations,” Trevor De Ryck from TCC said in a written statement.

“By bringing these clubs together we can do more to support our members and the broader community.

“We have more than enough ice time available to accommodate all existing DLCC and TCC leagues, and we will be able to combine resources to fund essential building upgrades and create a stronger, healthier organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling

Both clubs have roughly 600 members, according to a joint-media release from the clubs.

They say the move to amalgamate will mean ice time is better used, labour efforts are maximized, and assets from both facilities can be pooled.

Read more: Defending champion Kerri Einarson sprints into Tournament of Hearts playoffs

Curling at the club level has been in decline over the past two decades, the clubs say, and the COVID-19 pandemic compounded issues such as reduced membership, a lack of volunteers and the cost of maintaining aging facilities.

The Thistle will sell their Burnell Street building and property as part of the plan, the clubs said.

“Rather than two curling clubs fighting to break even financially every single season, the DLCC and TCC Boards of Directors are taking a proactive approach to avoid both clubs closing in 5 years,” said Corey Thompson from DLCC, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Manitoba curling clubs push for return to recreational gameplay

“Both clubs have over 100 years of storied curling history and by working together we can keep help revive the sport of curling and keep it strong for the next 100 years.”

The Thistle Curling Club is among Winnipeg’s oldest curling clubs and was affiliated in 1887 according to an article posted on its website. The club moved to its current location at 280 Burnell Street in 2007 after a fire burned down their previous home on Minto Street.

The Deer Lodge Curling Club was established in 1919 and moved to its current location at 425 Woodlawn St. in the 1950s, according to its website.

A proposed draw schedule for the 2023-2024 season that can accommodate all existing leagues from both clubs has been put together, the clubs say.