Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

15-year-old boy charged in connection with Pickering robbery: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:23 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a robbery in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 9:15 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in progress in the Brock Road and Dellbrook Avenue area.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and allegedly pulled a knife on an employee and demanded cash.

Officers said the suspect fled after the employee called 911.

Police said officers searched the area and located a suspect.

“During the on-scene investigation, it was learned that the same youth entered a convenience store in the same plaza a short time prior, armed with a piece of wood and made a demand for cash,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, the employees were not injured, and no property was obtained by the suspect in either incident.

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Pickering has been charged with two counts each of robbery and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeRobberyPickeringDurham Regional PoliceDRPSTeen ChargedBrock RoadPickering Robberyteen robberydellbrook avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

