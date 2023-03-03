Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Number One’ Star Trek guest announced for 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 1:00 pm
Jonathan Frakes is the first guest announced at the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.
Jonathan Frakes is the first guest announced at the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo. Saskatoon Entertainment Expo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jonathan Frakes is the first celebrity guest announced for the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.

Frakes is best known for his role as William T. Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Read more: ‘Star Trek’ actor Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

He has also directed and starred in Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, as well as episodes of Leverage, Burn Notice, Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Trending Now

Frakes also hosted the show Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, and narrated a History Channel documentary called Lee and Grant.

The expo takes place May 5-7 at the World Trade Centre Saskatoon at Prairieland.

Click to play video: 'Leroy and Leroy heading to the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo'
Leroy and Leroy heading to the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo
Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsStar TrekWorld Trade CentreJonathan FrakesSaskatoon Entertainment ExpoWilliam T. Riker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers