‘Number One’ Star Trek guest announced for 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo

Jonathan Frakes is the first celebrity guest announced for the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.

Frakes is best known for his role as William T. Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He has also directed and starred in Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, as well as episodes of Leverage, Burn Notice, Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Frakes also hosted the show Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, and narrated a History Channel documentary called Lee and Grant.

The expo takes place May 5-7 at the World Trade Centre Saskatoon at Prairieland.