Suspect wanted in Quebec on murder charge arrested during auto theft probe in Georgetown

Halton police say they nabbed a suspect, who is also wanted by authorities in Quebec on a first-degree murder charge, following a truck theft investigation in Georgetown, Ont.

The accused, a 19-year-old from Quebec, was part of a trio staying at an Airbnb in Milton wanted for a pickup theft in the municipality.

Investigators say the group was using a rented Hyundai Elantra to steal vehicles in the area.

The suspects, who also included an 18-year-old and 19-year-old from Quebec, would be arrested early on Thursday at a gas station in Mississauga.

A loaded handgun, a large machete-style knife, and tools for reprogramming vehicles would also be seized in the occurrence.

All three suspects are facing multiple charges connected with auto theft.

One has an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, another is being charged locally for careless use of a firearm, and the third is also wanted by Durham Regional Police for auto theft.