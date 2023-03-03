Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted in Quebec on murder charge arrested during auto theft probe in Georgetown

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 10:38 am
Halton police say a murder suspect, wanted in Quebec, was one of three charged in auto theft investigation in Georgetown, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton police say a murder suspect, wanted in Quebec, was one of three charged in auto theft investigation in Georgetown, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Halton police say they nabbed a suspect, who is also wanted by authorities in Quebec on a first-degree murder charge, following a truck theft investigation in Georgetown, Ont.

The accused, a 19-year-old from Quebec, was part of a trio staying at an Airbnb in Milton wanted for a pickup theft in the municipality.

Investigators say the group was using a rented Hyundai Elantra to steal vehicles in the area.

The suspects, who also included an 18-year-old and 19-year-old from Quebec, would be arrested early on Thursday at a gas station in Mississauga.

A loaded handgun, a large machete-style knife, and tools for reprogramming vehicles would also be seized in the occurrence.

Halton police seized a loaded handgun, a large machete style knife, and tools for reprogramming vehicles from three auto theft suspects in a raid on Mar. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Halton police seized a loaded handgun, a large machete style knife, and tools for reprogramming vehicles from three auto theft suspects in a raid on Mar. 2, 2023. Halton Regional Police

All three suspects are facing multiple charges connected with auto theft.

One has an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, another is being charged locally for careless use of a firearm, and the third is also wanted by Durham Regional Police for auto theft.

HamiltonHamilton newsFirst Degree MurderHalton Regional PoliceMiltonAuto TheftGeorgetownMurder SuspectAuto Theft Task Force
