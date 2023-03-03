Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

64 Mexicans rescued from Ontario human labour trafficking ring

Posted March 3, 2023
York Regional Police Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida said 64 Mexican-born nationals have been rescued from a human trafficking ring where the workers were living in “deplorable living conditions” and forced to work long hours.
Advertisement
Video Home