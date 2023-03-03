Suspect arrested in Ontario for 2022 double homicide of teens in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police confirmed Friday that an arrest had been made in connection with the city’s 14th and 15th homicides of 2022.

In a news release, Montreal police said the individual was arrested in the Toronto area on Thursday by Halton Regional Police.

Police say the individual, who was a minor when the crimes were committed, appeared by videoconference in Quebec youth court Thursday afternoon.

The incident dates back to July 28, 2022, in Montreal West.

Police were called to Ronald and Avon streets after multiple gunshots and the sound of a crash were heard in the early morning hours.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two teens with gunshot wounds in a wrecked car.

The driver of the car, whom police say was 18, was declared dead at the scene. His 17-year-old passenger was taken to hospital where he later died.

At the time, residents of the otherwise quiet residential neighbourhood told Global News they were shocked by the incident.

“It’s a very quiet neighbourhood and I don’t expect that things like this would happen,” said Francis Abiodun, a pastor at a church near where the shootings took place. “It just shows the level of violence that is spreading all over the world.”

It was one of three shootings on the island of Montreal that police responded to in a span of a few hours.

The suspect in the double homicides is expected to be transferred to Quebec for the rest of the legal proceedings.

— with files from Global News' Felicia Parrillo