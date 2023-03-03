Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in Ontario for 2022 double homicide of teens in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Three separate shootings in the west of Montreal leave one man dead, several others injured as locals worried about the spread of gun violence'
Three separate shootings in the west of Montreal leave one man dead, several others injured as locals worried about the spread of gun violence
WATCH: Three shootings took place in three hours in Montreal and all the victims are in their late teens or early 20s. – Jul 28, 2022
Montreal police confirmed Friday that an arrest had been made in connection with the city’s 14th and 15th homicides of 2022.

In a news release, Montreal police said the individual was arrested in the Toronto area on Thursday by Halton Regional Police.

Read more: Suspect wanted in Quebec on murder charge arrested during auto theft probe in Georgetown

Police say the individual, who was a minor when the crimes were committed, appeared by videoconference in Quebec youth court Thursday afternoon.

The incident dates back to July 28, 2022, in Montreal West.

Police were called to Ronald and Avon streets after multiple gunshots and the sound of a crash were heard in the early morning hours.

Read more: Montreal police announces new unit to fight gun violence while critics look to community crime prevention

 

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two teens with gunshot wounds in a wrecked car.

The driver of the car, whom police say was 18, was declared dead at the scene. His 17-year-old passenger was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Trio of shootings in Montreal leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

At the time, residents of the otherwise quiet residential neighbourhood told Global News they were shocked by the incident.

“It’s a very quiet neighbourhood and I don’t expect that things like this would happen,” said Francis Abiodun, a pastor at a church near where the shootings took place. “It just shows the level of violence that is spreading all over the world.”

Read more: 2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

It was one of three shootings on the island of Montreal that police responded to in a span of a few hours.

The suspect in the double homicides is expected to be transferred to Quebec for the rest of the legal proceedings.

— with files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo

Montreal PoliceGun ViolenceFatal ShootingMontreal crimeMontreal gun violenceMontreal gunsJuly 28Montreal 15th homicideMontreal 2022 homicideMontreal 14th homicideMontreal fatal shootingsMontreal homicide arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

