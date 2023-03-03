Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau, Manitoba premier to make child care announcement in Winnipeg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 7:03 am
Click to play video: 'Grants for Manitoba child care facilities'
Grants for Manitoba child care facilities
WATCH: Grants for Manitoba child care facilities – Feb 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to make a child care announcement Friday in Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are to meet with parents to talk about the importance of affordable, high-quality child care before a news conference.

Read more: Manitoba is the 6th province to sign deal with Ottawa on health-care funding

He is then scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.

Trending Now

Trudeau arrived in Winnipeg Thursday and attended an evening Liberal party fundraising event.

Earlier this week, he was in British Columbia, where he signed a $27-billion health-care deal with the province.

Ottawa reached a $6.7-billion health deal with Manitoba last week.

Advertisement
Justin TrudeauHealthHealth CareCanada NewsChild CareHeather StefansonHealth care crisisHealth NewsCanada child careManitoba child carefederal health care fundingManitoba Health Care System
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers