Lifestyle

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra brings beloved works to the stage

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 9:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Symphony Orchestra brings beloved works and guest artist to stage'
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra brings beloved works and guest artist to stage
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will bring classical pieces that we all may be familiar with to stages around the Okanagan. Sydney Morton gives us a sneak peek of what's in store with the symphony's guest artist for the weekend.
Adrian Anantawan and his violin are ready to wow audiences throughout the valley alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).

“Anantawan was educated at the Curtis Institute of Music, Yale, and Harvard,” states a press release.

He’s now landed in the Okanagan to prepare for the OSO’s concert series titled Symphony Classics. 

Read more: Art heist: Thieves steal four pricey statues from Kelowna, B.C. gallery

“I think the violin has the capacity through only four strings to be able to express a wide range of emotions,” said Anantawan.

“The violin was originally used as a tool to extend the range of the human voice. But I think that in some ways it expresses more than just the voice alone it can sound like a percussion instrument or brass instrument sometimes. So there’s really anything you can do with it if you use your imagination.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Violinist has performed around the world and now will perform for the first time in the Okanagan this weekend.

Read more: Okanagan conductor shares ADHD diagnosis in documentary

“He’s performed extensively across Canada as a soloist with the Orchestras of Toronto, Nova Scotia, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver and has given feature recitals at the Aspen Music Festival and Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall,” states a press release.

Featured in the concert series is “the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto, Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, known as the “Paris,” which promise an evening of exceptional music,” states a press release.

Symphony Classics will be performed at the Kelowna Community Theatre on March 3, at the Cleland Community Theatre on March 4 and in Vernon on March 5 at Trinity United Church. Tickets are available at www.okanagansymphony.com

central okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganClassical MusicOkanagan musicOsoOkanagan Symphony OrchestraOkanagan Stage
