Art heist: Thieves steal four pricey statues from Kelowna, B.C. gallery

Send this page to someone via email

Thieves broke into a Kelowna, B.C., art gallery Wednesday morning and stole four high-priced statues. RCMP are now asking the public for witness reports or other evidence, such as video from dashcams, that may help with the investigation.

According to local officers, a broken glass alarm sounded at 4:30 a.m. at Gallery 421 on Raymer Avenue. Surveillance footage viewed later showed unknown individuals wearing face coverings entering the gallery through a broken glass door.

Surveillance video from inside the gallery shows the suspects separating and going to four specific locations and taking the statues.

“These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times and the RCMP will use every investigational tool available to bring these four to justice,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any members of the public who may have information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-10959.

Those with information who wish to remain anonyms can contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.