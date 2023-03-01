Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Art heist: Thieves steal four pricey statues from Kelowna, B.C. gallery

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 4:35 pm
These statues were stolen from an art gallery in Kelowna this week. View image in full screen
These statues were stolen from an art gallery in Kelowna this week. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thieves broke into a Kelowna, B.C., art gallery Wednesday morning and stole four high-priced statues. RCMP are now asking the public for witness reports or other evidence, such as video from dashcams, that may help with the investigation.

According to local officers, a broken glass alarm sounded at 4:30 a.m. at Gallery 421 on Raymer Avenue. Surveillance footage viewed later showed unknown individuals wearing face coverings entering the gallery through a broken glass door.

Surveillance video from inside the gallery shows the suspects separating and going to four specific locations and taking the statues.

Read more: ‘Expect more’ say Kelowna, B.C. RCMP after targeted effort to reduce theft

“These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times and the RCMP will use every investigational tool available to bring these four to justice,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any members of the public who may have information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-10959.

Those with information who wish to remain anonyms can contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Click to play video: 'Joe Average art theft caught on video'
Joe Average art theft caught on video
KelownaArt GalleryStatuesart heistGallery 421Raymer Avenuefour statues
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers