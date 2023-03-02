2nd-degree murder charges laid after body found in northeast Calgary park

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a city park.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, the body of Judy Maerz was discovered in Deerfoot Athletic Park at 1616 8 Ave. N.E. An autopsy determined Maerz’s death was the result of a homicide.

After interviewing witnesses, collecting forensic evidence, reviewing CCTV footage of the area and receiving a “significant amount” of information from members of the public, homicide detectives were able to narrow down the timeline of the homicide and identify a potential suspect.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Eldorado Place Northeast, taking one man into custody.

Police believe the victim and suspect did not know each other and met on the evening of Feb. 15. It’s believed 58-year-old Maerz was picked up by the accused and was driven to the athletic park, and ultimately killed.

Christopher Ward Dunlop, 48, of Calgary, was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. Dunlop is due to appear in court on March 6.

“This was a very public and extremely disturbing murder,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement. “The victim in this case was targeted by someone unknown to her, and we recognize these types of cases have an enormous impact on the sense of safety for Calgarians.

“Over the past two weeks, our investigators worked tirelessly to identify the suspect and secure key evidence, which led to these charges.”

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.