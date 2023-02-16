Northeast Calgary death considered suspicious: Calgary Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

A death in northeast Calgary on Thursday is being investigated as suspicious by the Calgary Police Service.

Police said they responded to reports that a citizen found a body at Deerfoot Athletic Park at around 10:35 a.m. Police found the body upon arrival and are currently working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the individual.

The death is considered suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, police said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been at the park on Thursday to come forward. They are also looking for dashcam footage in the northbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16 Avenue N.E. from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“This investigation remains in the early stages and we are looking to speak with all potential witnesses,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a statement.

“Individuals who attended or drove past the park this morning may have unknowingly seen something and may have critical information that could help investigators.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.