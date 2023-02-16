Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Northeast Calgary death considered suspicious: Calgary Police Service

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 16, 2023 4:02 pm
A death in northeast Calgary on Thursday is being investigated as suspicious by the Calgary Police Service. View image in full screen
A death in northeast Calgary on Thursday is being investigated as suspicious by the Calgary Police Service. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A death in northeast Calgary on Thursday is being investigated as suspicious by the Calgary Police Service.

Police said they responded to reports that a citizen found a body at Deerfoot Athletic Park at around 10:35 a.m. Police found the body upon arrival and are currently working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the individual.

The death is considered suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, police said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Read more: Calgary police arrest teen following restaurant stabbing incident

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been at the park on Thursday to come forward. They are also looking for dashcam footage in the northbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16 Avenue N.E. from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This investigation remains in the early stages and we are looking to speak with all potential witnesses,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a statement.

“Individuals who attended or drove past the park this morning may have unknowingly seen something and may have critical information that could help investigators.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgaryCalgary body founddeerfoot athletic park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers