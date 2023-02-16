Calgary police arrest teen following restaurant stabbing incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a teenager in relation to an assault at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Southland Drive and Elbow Drive S.W. for reports of an assault outside a Tim Horton’s restaurant at 10233 Elbow Drive S.W. at around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. The man remains in hospital but his condition has been upgraded to serious but stable.

Police believe the man became involved in an argument with a group of kids while inside the restaurant, and the group eventually left. When the man exited, a confrontation between the man and the group followed, resulting in one of the teens stabbing the man, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth and victim were not known to each other.

A 13-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is due to appear in court on March 7.

Douglas Simpson, a witness, said he was working at the Tim Hortons on 10233 Elbow Drive S.W. when the victim came in clutching their left leg.

He said he then performed first aid on the victim until paramedics showed up approximately eight minutes later.

“I don’t think he realized he was cut across the arm and stabbed in the shoulder until afterwards,” Simpson told Global News on Tuesday.

1:57 Calgary police arrest youth in stabbing investigation

Police also visited nearby Harold Panabaker Junior High School, the Calgary Board of Education confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police thank members of the public who spoke with officers after witnessing the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

–with files from Paula Tran, QR Calgary