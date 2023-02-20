Calgary police ask for further security, dashcam video after woman’s death ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping for help from the public to point detectives in the right direction following the homicide case of a woman last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, police were called to Deerfoot Athletic Park for reports of a body found. An autopsy the next day confirmed it was the body of 58-year-old Judy Maerz of Calgary.

Over the weekend, police released a photo of Maerz in hopes someone would recall seeing the woman prior to her death.

As detectives continue their investigation on building a timeline of Maerz’s final moments, they’re asking the public to come forward with security camera or dashcam video in certain spots of the city.

Previously police had asked for dashcam footage from northbound Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16 Avenue N.E., between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

“We have been making progress in piecing together Judy’s final activities through tips and information from the public and her associates,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

View image in full screen A photo Calgary police have provided of Judy Maerz, the homicde victim identified after her body was found in Deerfoot Athletic Park on Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Calgary Police Service

“CCTV and dashcam footage have been critical in helping us narrow down our timeline of events leading up to the morning of Feb. 16, and we are asking for more video from the public to be able to complete the puzzle.”

Calgary police are now also seeking security video from residential homes along with commercial buildings in the communities of Renfrew and Mayland Heights. Specifically, police are searching for the following routes in the hours of 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16:

Eighth Avenue N.E. from 19 Street N.E. to Edmonton Trail;

19 Street N.E. from 16 Avenue N.E. to Memorial Drive N.E.;

Russet Road from Eighth Avenue to 16 Avenue N.E.;

Sixth Street from Eighth Avenue to 16 Avenue N.E.;

Edmonton Trail from Eighth Avenue to 16 Avenue N.E.; and

10 Street N.E. from Eighth Avenue to First Avenue N.E.

Anyone with security camera or dashcam video or information related to the death of Maerz is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 and reference case #23068375/4071. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.