Cancellations and delayed openings as winter storm strikes Halifax

The overnight parking ban will be enforced, and Halifax Transit service ending early, as a winter storm arrives Thursday evening.

Nova Scotia and much of New Brunswick are forecasted to see heavy snowfall, with “hazardous conditions” expected in some parts.

In anticipation of the conditions, Halifax Regional Municipality has made the following service changes:

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will end service at 10 p.m., with no new trips starting after that time.

On Friday, service will have a delayed start, and resumption is anticipated to begin “ramping up” at 10 a.m.

The most up-to-date information on disruptions can be found at halifax.ca/transitalert.

The snow has started! ❄️ Check @hfxtransitalert to see if your bus route is on snow plan detour. For more details about snow plan routing, click here: https://t.co/xvuszBz5NK pic.twitter.com/RP6gUvUTDl — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) March 2, 2023

Overnight winter parking ban

The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday in zones 1 and 2. The zones cover Halifax peninsula, downtown Dartmouth within Highway 111, as well as surrounding areas.

A map can be found online here.

HRM says the ban is to help crews properly clear streets and sidewalks. Vehicles parked on a street during those hours can be ticketed and/or towed.

Emergency shelters

Three emergency shelters, which are funded by the province, will be open in the Halifax region:

Halifax (2029 North Park Street)

Dartmouth (61 Dundas Street, Christ Church Parish Hall)

Lower Sackville (125 Metropolitan Avenue, the former St. Elizabeth Seton Church)

HRM notes that street navigators and Halifax Ground Search & Rescue will be conducting wellness checks Thursday and Friday and “are working closely with people experiencing homelessness to ensure they know what supports are available.”

Municipal offices, parks and recreation

Municipal offices will delay opening on Friday until 10 a.m.

HRM says they are monitoring the weather, and will advise the public if that time changes.

“Employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so,” HRM said in a news release.

“Safety is the municipality’s top priority. Delaying opening will facilitate clearing efforts by crews and ensure a safer commute for our employees and residents.”

Meanwhile, most recreational facilities closed early Thursday and a decision will be made by 8 a.m. Friday on whether rentals, facilities and programming will continue as scheduled.

The Public Gardens will be closed Friday morning.

Garbage, organics and recycling collection

Curbside collection for garbage, organics and recycling is cancelled for Friday. Residents who normally have collection on that day will have it rescheduled for Saturday.

The following facilities will also be closed Friday: