Parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick could get up to 25 cm of snow by Friday

Nova Scotia and some parts of New Brunswick are forecasted to see heavy snowfall this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Cape Breton and most of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as central and southern New Brunswick.

The weather agency said “significant snowfall” is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and last into Friday morning.

The two provinces could see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow accumulate.

In southwestern parts of Nova Scotia, the snow might turn to rain by Thursday night.

“As the snow intensifies Thursday night, driving conditions will deteriorate impacting those traveling,” read the Environment Canada statement.

The provinces have been hit with back-to-back snowfall in the past weeks.

Halifax saw school closures last Friday due to snow, while municipal transit was placed on a snow plan. The city also saw snowfall begin early Wednesday morning, but no special statements were issued by Environment Canada for that day.