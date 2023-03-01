Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Weather

Parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick could get up to 25 cm of snow by Friday

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 7:22 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: March 1'
Global News Morning Forecast: March 1
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Nova Scotia and some parts of New Brunswick are forecasted to see heavy snowfall this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Cape Breton and most of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as central and southern New Brunswick.

The weather agency said “significant snowfall” is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and last into Friday morning.

The two provinces could see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow accumulate.

Read more: Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

In southwestern parts of Nova Scotia, the snow might turn to rain by Thursday night.

“As the snow intensifies Thursday night, driving conditions will deteriorate impacting those traveling,” read the Environment Canada statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The provinces have been hit with back-to-back snowfall in the past weeks.

Halifax saw school closures last Friday due to snow, while municipal transit was placed on a snow plan. The city also saw snowfall begin early Wednesday morning, but no special statements were issued by Environment Canada for that day.

 

Environment CanadaSnow stormhalifax weatherHeavy SnowMoncton WeatherNew Brunswick snow stormNova Scotia Snow StormSpecial Weather
