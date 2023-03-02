Menu

Canada

Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman ‘disturbing’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 2, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: March 2, 2023
Andrea Howick has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are “disturbing” and “unacceptable.”

First reported by TVA Nouvelles, the family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Lévis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.

A spokesperson for Dubé says he has requested an explanation from the regional health authority that oversees the hospital near Quebec City where the woman died on Feb. 23.

Read more: Quebec launches independent investigation into Lakeshore General Hospital

The regional health authority called the situation “unfortunate” and says the hospital experienced “significant overcrowding” both in the emergency room and in the care units during the period that Gosselin was hospitalized.

A coroner has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and the health authority says the risk management department and the complaints commissioner will also investigate.

Dubé’s spokesperson says the Health Department will also look into Gosselin’s care, adding that “situations like this must not happen.”

Click to play video: 'Quebec health minister tables bill to eliminate use of private health agencies'
Quebec health minister tables bill to eliminate use of private health agencies
© 2023 The Canadian Press

