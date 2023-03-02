Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary downtown streets closed Thursday after piece of high rise roof comes loose

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:14 pm
A Calgary Fire Department prepares to descend down the exterior of a downtown high rise on March 2, 2023, to secure a piece of flashing that likely came loose from high winds. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department prepares to descend down the exterior of a downtown high rise on March 2, 2023, to secure a piece of flashing that likely came loose from high winds. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parts of Calgary’s downtown streets were closed Thursday after a piece of metal hung precariously 28 storeys above vehicles and pedestrians.

The Calgary Fire Department got a call at around 10:30 a.m. about a piece of metal flashing that was hanging off the roof of the Ampersand building at 112 4 Street S.W.

CFD public information officer Carol Henke told Global News nothing has fallen and there are no injuries. Henke said high winds in the morning likely loosened the piece of metal, which measures one by three metres.

13
A Calgary Fire Department prepares to descend down the exterior of a downtown high rise on March 2, 2023, to secure a piece of flashing that likely came loose from high winds. View image in gallery mode
A Calgary Fire Department prepares to descend down the exterior of a downtown high rise on March 2, 2023, to secure a piece of flashing that likely came loose from high winds. Global News
23
The Ampersand building in downtown Calgary is pictured on March 2, 2023. The fire department was called in after piece of metal flashing was seen hanging from the roof. View image in gallery mode
The Ampersand building in downtown Calgary is pictured on March 2, 2023. The fire department was called in after piece of metal flashing was seen hanging from the roof. Global News
33
A Calgary Fire Department truck is pictured in the city's downtown on March 2, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A Calgary Fire Department truck is pictured in the city's downtown on March 2, 2023. Global News

Fourth Avenue was closed between Centre Street and First Street S.W. and sidewalks in the area were also closed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A CFD high-angle rescue team was called in to “go over the edge” and secure the flashing.

More to come…

Calgary fire departmentdowntown calgarySun Life PlazaCalgary downtown street closureCalgary high rise loose flashinghigh rise roofloose flashingThe Ampersand building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers