Calgary downtown streets closed Thursday after piece of high rise roof comes loose

Parts of Calgary’s downtown streets were closed Thursday after a piece of metal hung precariously 28 storeys above vehicles and pedestrians.
The Calgary Fire Department got a call at around 10:30 a.m. about a piece of metal flashing that was hanging off the roof of the Ampersand building at 112 4 Street S.W.
CFD public information officer Carol Henke told Global News nothing has fallen and there are no injuries. Henke said high winds in the morning likely loosened the piece of metal, which measures one by three metres.
Fourth Avenue was closed between Centre Street and First Street S.W. and sidewalks in the area were also closed.
A CFD high-angle rescue team was called in to “go over the edge” and secure the flashing.
More to come…
