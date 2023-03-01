Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Albertans inundated with emergency alert tests

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 5:56 pm
Albertans received multiple emergency alert test messages on March 1, 2023.
Albertans received multiple emergency alert test messages on March 1, 2023.
A scheduled test of the emergency alert system was apparently left on repeat Wednesday afternoon.

The alert that was supposed to be sounded once at 1:55 p.m. to radio, television and mobile phones went on to provide at least nine alerts.

On Monday, a statement from Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said the March 1 test was scheduled to coincide with the start of wildfire season in the province.

Read more: Alberta Emergency Alert test taking place this week to mark start of wildfire season

“Tests help us fix any system issues to ensure alerts work when we need them,” Ellis said in the statement. “Tests also provide a valuable opportunity for Albertans to consider their own readiness to respond to an unexpected event like a wildfire.”

Wednesday afternoon after the notifications concluded, Ellis’ press secretary Dylan Topal tweeted “Better safe than sorry folks” in response to a mention by the premier’s press secretary.

Other users on social media had different opinions on what happened.

Trending Now

“I’m pretending someone rage quit their government job but not before they mashed send on the emergency alert 47 times,” Twitter user KadyDane posted on the social media site.

Read more: Canadians’ phones, TVs to buzz with emergency alerts as part of national test

“Automating the emergency alert wasn’t a great call,” Bob Sumner wrote.

‘I’m convinced someone is having sex on the Emergency Alert button,” user SkipIsChris tweeted.

“Is the emergency alert system experiencing an emergency?” University of Calgary instructor Paul Fairie wrote.

“Do you guys think the person in charge of the Alberta emergency alert had their computer freeze and then they got impatient and hit ‘send’ 10 times and now they’re all just coming through or what?” Country 105 host Josie Balka tweeted.

“How many times is it really necessary to test an emergency alert? Asking for Alberta,” user Alli Girl tweeted.

Global News has asked the provincial government for information on why the multiple emergency tests were sent out. This story will be updated with their response.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

