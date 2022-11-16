Canadians’ phones, TVs to buzz with emergency alerts as part of national test

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide test of the national emergency alert system is set to take place Wednesday.

Canadians can expect test alert messages over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices, including cellphones, at 1:55 p.m. in most places, and 12:55 p.m. in Ontario.

The organization that runs the system says the test will simulate an emergency alert, including the alert tone.

The message will indicate that the alert is a test and does not require action.

Tests such as this one are conducted twice a year, in May and the third week of November.

Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alerts distributed by the national alerting system.