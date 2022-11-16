Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians’ phones, TVs to buzz with emergency alerts as part of national test

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 11:45 am
Alert ready View image in full screen
Ontario emergency alert test pictured on a cellphone in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 17, 2021. A Canada-wide test of the national emergency alert system will take place Wednesday. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press file photo

A Canada-wide test of the national emergency alert system is set to take place Wednesday.

Canadians can expect test alert messages over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices, including cellphones, at 1:55 p.m. in most places, and 12:55 p.m. in Ontario.

The organization that runs the system says the test will simulate an emergency alert, including the alert tone.

Trending Now

Read more: Emergency alert system in B.C. to be in place for extreme heat in June: minister

The message will indicate that the alert is a test and does not require action.

Tests such as this one are conducted twice a year, in May and the third week of November.

Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alerts distributed by the national alerting system.

Advertisement
Canada NewsEmergency alertEmergency Alert SystemCanada emergency alertemergency alert testemergency alert Canadaemergency alert todayemergency alert canada newsemergency alert today canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers