Canadians’ phones, TVs to buzz with emergency alerts as part of national test

A Canada-wide test of the national emergency alert system is set to take place Wednesday.
Canadians can expect test alert messages over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices, including cellphones, at 1:55 p.m. in most places, and 12:55 p.m. in Ontario.
The organization that runs the system says the test will simulate an emergency alert, including the alert tone.
The message will indicate that the alert is a test and does not require action.
Tests such as this one are conducted twice a year, in May and the third week of November.
Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alerts distributed by the national alerting system.
