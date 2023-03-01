Firearm, drugs recovered during traffic stop in Kitchener: police

A vehicle with unattached plates has led police to the recovery of weapons and drugs.
Waterloo regional police officers were conducting patrol in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South in Kitchener around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
They noticed the vehicle with the unattached plates and immediately conducted a traffic stop.
Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm as well as cash and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
They say the value of the property seized was around $7,500.
The driver and passenger were both arrested.
A 48-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, each face a slew of charges.
Both were held for a bail hearing.
