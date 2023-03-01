Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearm, drugs recovered during traffic stop in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 5:28 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A vehicle with unattached plates has led police to the recovery of weapons and drugs.

Waterloo regional police officers were conducting patrol in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South in Kitchener around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

They noticed the vehicle with the unattached plates and immediately conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm as well as cash and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Trending Now

Read more: Police seize drugs after driver allegedly fled traffic stop in Kitchener

They say the value of the property seized was around $7,500.

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 48-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, each face a slew of charges.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

FentanylKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCocaineCambridgeFirearmVehicleMethamphetamineTraffic Stop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers