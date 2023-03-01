Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT to examine use of force by CPS officer after suspect dies following break-and-enter

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 4:39 pm
The "three-foot-long spike" ASIRT said a man was holding as a weapon prior to a Calgary police officer shooting the suspect on Feb. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
The "three-foot-long spike" ASIRT said a man was holding as a weapon prior to a Calgary police officer shooting the suspect on Feb. 14, 2023. Credit: ASIRT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The provincial police watchdog said it will be looking further into the use of force by a Calgary police officer following an officer-involved shooting two weeks ago.

Around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 14, CPS was called to an abandoned building in the Franklin Industrial Park for reports of a break and enter. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said a security guard had noted broken glass and an entry point where a suspect may have entered the building.

Five Calgary police officers entered the building with functioning body-worn cameras.

Read more: Police fatally shoot man in commercial break and enter, one officer also injured

ASIRT said once the officers were inside, they heard shouting coming from a bathroom. Officers had verbally told the person inside the bathroom to exit, but the suspect did not cooperate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

That’s when ASIRT said police entered the washroom with two officers drawing their tasers while another one pulled out their firearm.

“When the officers entered the washroom, the (person) emerged from a bathroom stall and charged at one of the officers while raising a three-foot-long spike,” ASIRT said in a Wednesday morning news release.

“Two officers deployed their (tasers) but failed to halt the (person). Another officer discharged their firearm, striking the (suspect). Before being struck, the (suspect) hit one of the officers with the spike, causing minor injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Man dead after being shot by police in Calgary'
Man dead after being shot by police in Calgary

Police said the person was given medical treatment but died at the scene.

In the ASIRT news release, the organization said its investigation will examine the use of force by the officer, yet no additional information will be released.

Advertisement
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamOfficer-Involved ShootingAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamsCalgary Police Officer-involved Shootingsuspect weaponthree-foot-long spike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers