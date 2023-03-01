ASIRT to examine use of force by CPS officer after suspect dies following break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial police watchdog said it will be looking further into the use of force by a Calgary police officer following an officer-involved shooting two weeks ago.

Around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 14, CPS was called to an abandoned building in the Franklin Industrial Park for reports of a break and enter. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said a security guard had noted broken glass and an entry point where a suspect may have entered the building.

Five Calgary police officers entered the building with functioning body-worn cameras.

ASIRT said once the officers were inside, they heard shouting coming from a bathroom. Officers had verbally told the person inside the bathroom to exit, but the suspect did not cooperate.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s when ASIRT said police entered the washroom with two officers drawing their tasers while another one pulled out their firearm.

“When the officers entered the washroom, the (person) emerged from a bathroom stall and charged at one of the officers while raising a three-foot-long spike,” ASIRT said in a Wednesday morning news release.

“Two officers deployed their (tasers) but failed to halt the (person). Another officer discharged their firearm, striking the (suspect). Before being struck, the (suspect) hit one of the officers with the spike, causing minor injuries.”

2:32 Man dead after being shot by police in Calgary

Police said the person was given medical treatment but died at the scene.

In the ASIRT news release, the organization said its investigation will examine the use of force by the officer, yet no additional information will be released.