Mounties looking for owner of painting found near Kelowna hospital

A painting was found in the 2200 block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna last week and Mounties are looking to return it to its rightful owner.

“The artwork appeared to be abandoned in front of the hospital parking lot,” RCMP said in a press release. “The piece is of high quality and original.”

RCMP are holding on to the piece and said they have yet to figure out if the art was stolen or had been left behind by mistake.

“The artist Nicole Young has commissioned pieces, however, with limited information, police cannot value this painting correctly,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Surveillance at the hospital does not assist in furthering the investigation, and police are not able to identify ownership at this time.”

Anyone who can provide proof of ownership or has any information that may assist the RCMP in reuniting this painting with the rightful owner is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-10282.

