Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City drops plan to create formal event space at Hanlan’s Point in Toronto Island Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 10:04 am
A lifeboat sits along the Gibraltar Point Beach on Toronto Island on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The City of Toronto has dropped plans for a formal event space near Hanlan’s Point Beach in response to concerns it could jeopardize the LGBTQ space on Toronto Island Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin . View image in full screen
A lifeboat sits along the Gibraltar Point Beach on Toronto Island on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The City of Toronto has dropped plans for a formal event space near Hanlan’s Point Beach in response to concerns it could jeopardize the LGBTQ space on Toronto Island Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin . GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto has dropped plans for a formal event space near Hanlan’s Point Beach in response to concerns it could jeopardize the LGBTQ space on Toronto Island Park.

The city says it will no longer pursue plans to establish a formal event space on the open lawn adjacent to the “clothing optional” beach, which was the site of Toronto’s first gay pride picnic in 1971.

The city says staff made the announcement Monday at a public consultation, which was held after some residents raised concerns that a formal event space could increase homophobic harassment and marginalize the beach’s importance as an LGBTQ gathering place.

Trending Now

Read more: Toronto Island ferry schedule reduced for rest of summer after collision with dock

The city says the idea to formalize the space, which could have included adding power access or temporary infrastructure, was first brought up in talks with a local LGBTQ community centre in 2020 as part of ongoing consultations on a draft master plan for Toronto Island Park.

Story continues below advertisement

But pushback gathered momentum in recent weeks after a social media account criticizing the plan as pushing LGBTQ people out of Hanlan’s racked up more than 6,000 followers.

A city manager leading the consultation says there was a lot of alarm generated online about the plan, but in retrospect it was clear the city didn’t engage enough on the issue.

LGBTQCity of TorontoLGBTQ2Toronto IslandsToronto IslandHanlan's PointToronto Island ParkHanlan's Point BeachToronto event space
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers