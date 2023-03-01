Fire breaks out Wednesday morning at unoccupied home in NW Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at an unoccupied home in the northwest neighbourhood of Highland Park on Wednesday morning.

Calgary firefighters were called to the 400 block of 35th Avenue NW shortly after 5 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the single unit.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters work to put out a fire at an unoccupied home at the corner of 4 Street and 35 Avenue NW on March 1, 2023. Craig Hooper, Global News

Firefighters had the fire under control roughly a half hour later.

“When crews initially entered they found that the fire had been burning and was quite deep seeded for quite a while, so they weren’t able to do a complete evaluation of the interior of the house,” CFD District Chief, Gordon Best said.

The district chief added after crews exited the home they began their attack from the roof.

“They did roof operations to open (the home) up and get the heat and gasses out and now they’re just going in to pull the ceiling down to see if they can find out where the fire started and fully extinguish it.”

CFD tells Global News a fire investigator will be at the scene later in the morning.

More to come…