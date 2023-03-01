Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire breaks out Wednesday morning at unoccupied home in NW Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out at NW Calgary home Wednesday morning'
Fire breaks out at NW Calgary home Wednesday morning
Calgary firefighters were quick to act on a house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the northwest neighborhood of Highland Park. As Michael King reports, fire crews got the fire under control in 30 minutes, yet crews say they'll remain at the scene for a couple of hours due to hot spots.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire broke out at an unoccupied home in the northwest neighbourhood of Highland Park on Wednesday morning.

Calgary firefighters were called to the 400 block of 35th Avenue NW shortly after 5 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the single unit.

Read more: Calgary crews tackle 2 house fires Wednesday

Calgary firefighters work to put out a fire at an unoccupied home at the corner of 4 Street and 35 Avenue NW on March 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters work to put out a fire at an unoccupied home at the corner of 4 Street and 35 Avenue NW on March 1, 2023. Craig Hooper, Global News

Firefighters had the fire under control roughly a half hour later.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“When crews initially entered they found that the fire had been burning and was quite deep seeded for quite a while, so they weren’t able to do a complete evaluation of the interior of the house,” CFD District Chief, Gordon Best said.

The district chief added after crews exited the home they began their attack from the roof.

“They did roof operations to open (the home) up and get the heat and gasses out and now they’re just going in to pull the ceiling down to see if they can find out where the fire started and fully extinguish it.”

CFD tells Global News a fire investigator will be at the scene later in the morning.

More to come…

Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary House FireHighland ParkHighland park house fireNW house fireCalgary NW house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers