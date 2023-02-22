Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Calgary crews tackle 2 house fires Wednesday

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 22, 2023 1:08 pm
File: The Calgary Fire Department shoulder crest. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department shoulder crest. Calgary's fire crews were kept busy with two house fires in the city on Thursday morning. Jessika Guse, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary firefighters were kept busy with two house fires in the city on Wednesday morning.

Calgary Fire Department’s public information officer Carol Henke confirmed that firefighters responded to a house fire at Evermeador Manor S.W. at around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews reported they could see smoke when they got there.

Henke said all pets and residents got out by the time crews arrived but didn’t say if there were any injuries.

Trending Now

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News one person has been arrested in relation to the fire but no charges have been laid.

The fire is believed to be suspicious, officers said.

Read more: Calgary fire crews dampen flames at detached garage fire in Killarney

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

An hour later, firefighters responded to another fire at 8018 24 Street S.E.

Crews also reported heavy smoke in the area.

Henke told Global News five cats, three kittens and a rabbit were still inside the house when crews arrived.

–More to come…

FireHouse FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireCalgary FirefightersCarol Henke
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers