Calgary crews tackle 2 house fires Wednesday

Calgary firefighters were kept busy with two house fires in the city on Wednesday morning.

Calgary Fire Department’s public information officer Carol Henke confirmed that firefighters responded to a house fire at Evermeador Manor S.W. at around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews reported they could see smoke when they got there.

Henke said all pets and residents got out by the time crews arrived but didn’t say if there were any injuries.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News one person has been arrested in relation to the fire but no charges have been laid.

The fire is believed to be suspicious, officers said.

An hour later, firefighters responded to another fire at 8018 24 Street S.E.

Crews also reported heavy smoke in the area.

Henke told Global News five cats, three kittens and a rabbit were still inside the house when crews arrived.

–More to come…