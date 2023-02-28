Charges laid after fires set at churches in 3 Alberta RCMP jurisdictions

Send this page to someone via email

After multiple churches were burnt in Ponoka, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin since January, two suspects have been charged.

Bashaw RCMP received a report on Feb. 13 that St. Michaels Hungarian Church had burned down. Officers discovered the church was a total loss.

This isn’t the first church fire Alberta RCMP have responded to recently.

Since January 2023, Ponoka, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin RCMP have responded to “multiple reports of vandalism to area churches… with churches being the target of mischief ranging from a rock through a window to entry being gained and significant damage to the interior,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators believed that some or all of the incidents involved the same suspects.

The three RCMP detachments joined forces and shared information on the files. Residents also helped, sharing photos of the suspects during a community meeting and identifying the individuals.

On Feb. 14, two suspects turned themselves in to Bashaw RCMP.

Cameron Moses Wright, 18, of Ponoka County, and a young offender who cannot be named have been charged with arson, 13 counts of mischief and 10 counts of breaking and entering.

Wright was released and is set to appear in court on April 13 in Stettler.

The young offender was released and is set to appear in court on April 11.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest that these crimes were politically or ideologically motivated,” RCMP said.