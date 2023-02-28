Menu

Crime

Charges laid after fires set at churches in 3 Alberta RCMP jurisdictions

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 8:37 pm
The RCMP detachment in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The RCMP detachment in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News
After multiple churches were burnt in Ponoka, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin since January, two suspects have been charged.

Bashaw RCMP received a report on Feb. 13 that St. Michaels Hungarian Church had burned down. Officers discovered the church was a total loss.

Read more: RCMP investigate after church destroyed in intentionally-set fire southeast of Edmonton

This isn’t the first church fire Alberta RCMP have responded to recently.

Since January 2023, Ponoka, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin RCMP have responded to “multiple reports of vandalism to area churches… with churches being the target of mischief ranging from a rock through a window to entry being gained and significant damage to the interior,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators believed that some or all of the incidents involved the same suspects.

The three RCMP detachments joined forces and shared information on the files. Residents also helped, sharing photos of the suspects during a community meeting and identifying the individuals.

On Feb. 14, two suspects turned themselves in to Bashaw RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Fire at historic church in Fort Chipewyan being investigated as suspicious: RCMP'
Fire at historic church in Fort Chipewyan being investigated as suspicious: RCMP

Cameron Moses Wright, 18, of Ponoka County, and a young offender who cannot be named have been charged with arson, 13 counts of mischief and 10 counts of breaking and entering.

Wright was released and is set to appear in court on April 13 in Stettler.

The young offender was released and is set to appear in court on April 11.

Read more: Fire at historic church in Fort Chipewyan being investigated as suspicious: RCMP

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest that these crimes were politically or ideologically motivated,” RCMP said.

