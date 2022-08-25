Menu

Fire

Fire at historic church in Fort Chipewyan being investigated as suspicious: RCMP

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 1:06 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An overnight fire at a church in northeastern Alberta is being investigated as suspicious.

Fort Chipewyan RCMP received call at 2:34 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Blessed Virgin Roman Catholic Church in the northeastern Alberta hamlet.

“Our officers saw that the church was fully engulfed in flames. We worked closely with the local fire department, as well as forestry in an attempt to contain the fire,” Alberta RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

Read more: RCMP investigate burned-down church in northern Alberta

Savinkoff said the fire posed a risk to the community, as officers feared it may spread to the nearby forest and structures. Fortunately, fire crews were able to contain the fire to the church.

“It definitely gave us a bit of a scare that it would spread further,” Savinkoff said.

However, the church itself is believed to be a total loss.

“Unfortunately, it is my understanding that the church itself is a total loss. It was a historical site, or a heritage site,” Savinkoff said. “My understanding is it wasn’t used on a weekly basis, however, it was still used for baptisms and other such events on occasion.

“Speaking to one of the local officers, it’s my understanding that this specific location, losing it will be felt by the community itself and it’s a tragic loss to the community.”

Read more: Fire at Fox Lake church was deliberately set: RCMP

Savinkoff said the circumstances around the fire “seem to be suspicious.”

“We have called in our local GIS (General Investigations Section) department and we will be working with a fire investigator to try to determine a cause of the fire,” he said.

“We’re treating it as a crime scene so we’ll have some security there until our fire investigator arrives and we’re able to forensically look at the fire itself and determine a cause.”

Savinkoff said there were no injuries reported at the fire itself. However, one of the responding fire vehicles was involved in a collisions and there were some very minor injuries reported from that incident, according to Savinkoff.

Fort Chipewyan is located within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo about 700 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

