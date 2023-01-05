RCMP investigate after church destroyed in intentionally-set fire southeast of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A church in Hay Lakes, Alta., was destroyed in a fire that was intentionally set on New Year’s Eve, according to Wetaskiwin RCMP.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Camrose RCMP and the Hay Lakes Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire on Highway 623.

They arrived to find St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church, about 60 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, engulfed in flames. Despite efforts from the first responders — the church was burned to the ground.

The fire examiner investigated and determined the fire was intentionally set, according to police.

Wetaskiwin RCMP is now investigating. Officers are seeking help identifying the person responsible. Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or their local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crime Stoppers.

