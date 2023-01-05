Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate after church destroyed in intentionally-set fire southeast of Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted January 5, 2023 12:28 pm
Police say St. Joseph's Lutheran Church, located about 60 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, was destroyed in an intentionally set fire on Dec. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say St. Joseph's Lutheran Church, located about 60 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, was destroyed in an intentionally set fire on Dec. 31, 2022. Michelle Hummel, Supplied

A church in Hay Lakes, Alta., was destroyed in a fire that was intentionally set on New Year’s Eve, according to Wetaskiwin RCMP.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Camrose RCMP and the Hay Lakes Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire on Highway 623.

Read more: Edmonton firefighters tackle Tuesday morning church fire; roads closed

They arrived to find St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church, about 60 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, engulfed in flames. Despite efforts from the first responders — the church was burned to the ground.

The fire examiner investigated and determined the fire was intentionally set, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Century-old church in Fort Chipewyan catches fire'
Century-old church in Fort Chipewyan catches fire

Wetaskiwin RCMP is now investigating. Officers are seeking help identifying the person responsible. Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or their local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crime Stoppers.

