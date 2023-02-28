Menu

Crime

Quebec hockey coach facing criminal charges after post-game brawl

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec hockey player alleges racial slur hurled his way during game: ‘I was in shock’'
Quebec hockey player alleges racial slur hurled his way during game: ‘I was in shock’
WATCH: Quebec provincial police are investigating a minor league hockey incident in Valleyfield, Que. that was caught on camera and included an alleged racial slur directed towards a player. Global's Olivia O'Malley has the story – Dec 9, 2022
A hockey coach with the Braves de Valleyfield Midget A team in Quebec appeared in court Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from an on-ice incident last year that was caught on camera.

On the night of Dec. 3, 2022, the Braves were hosting the Île-Perrot Riverains on home ice.

Read more: Quebec hockey player alleges racial slur hurled his way during game: ‘I was in shock’

A melee broke out at the end of the game, after a Braves’ player allegedly hurled a racial slur at 16-year-old Riverains forward Aiden Chase.

On the video of the incident, Riverains assistant coach Jason McCaig can then be seen approaching the referee. At the time, McCaig said he went to the referee to make sure what was allegedly said to his player was listed on the game sheet so a suspension could be levied.

Read more: Quebec commission will not extend hearings into hockey hazing

McCaig is seen pulling his players away before being pushed to the ground by a coach from the opposing team. McCaig told Global News the incident left him with a “contusion on my hip and a bruise about the size of a grapefruit.”

Quebec’s Crown Prosecutor’s office confirmed that coach Sylvain Bélanger was charged with one count of assault against McCaig.

None of the allegations against Bélanger have been proven in court. He is due back in front of a judge on May 5.

Global News reached out to Hockey Lac St-Louis and Hockey Québec for comment but has yet to hear back.

