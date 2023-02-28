Menu

Canada

First Nations in N.B. sign memorandum of understanding with forestry company

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 2:27 pm
N.B. tax agreements with Wolastoqey First Nations expire
Tax-sharing agreements with the Wolastoqey First Nations expired this week and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says there has been little talk around funding agreements to replace them. Some First Nations have said they will implement their own taxation systems, setting up a potential jurisdictional showdown. Silas Brown explains – Feb 1, 2023
Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province.

The six nations said today the agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities.

In November 2021, the First Nations filed an updated land claim in New Brunswick court targeting corporations that operate on about 20 per cent of the more than 50,000 square kilometres in the province the Wolastoqey claim as their traditional lands.

In their original claim filed in 2020, the communities sought title to the land, but their new claim also seeks compensation from the Crown for allowing commercial operations on their traditional territory.

Other than AV Group NB, the defendants include J.D. Irving Ltd. and 18 of its subsidiaries or related entities, NB Power, Acadian Timber, as well as the governments of New Brunswick and Canada.

Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard says the memorandum of understanding does not mean the title claim will be amended to remove AV Group NB.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.

