Suspect arrested after woman found dead in Chetwynd, B.C.

North District RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate after a 57-year-old woman was found dead in a Chetwynd home on Monday.

Chetwynd Mounties were called to the East Pine neighbourhood for an initial report of a possibly deceased woman inside a home.

ND MCU has taken control of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Chetwynd RCMP, the RCMP forensic identification service and the BC Coroners Service.

One person was arrested without incident, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive, but believe the incident was isolated and there is no risk to the public.

The effects of this tragedy are being felt by the entire community, said Sgt.Wahnese Antonioni-Stevens, Chetwynd RCMP detachment commander.

We are working closely with our partners at School District 59 to alleviate any concerns the public may have.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chetwynd RCMP.