Canada

Northwest and northeast Calgary hit with power outages due to damaged equipment

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 28, 2023 1:30 pm
The Enmax Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo.
The Enmax Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Thousands of northwest and northeast Calgary residents were hit with unexpected power outages on Tuesday as cold temperatures remain. Enmax/Handout
Thousands of northwest and northeast Calgary residents were hit with unexpected power outages on Tuesday as cold temperatures remain.

Residents in Country Hills Village, Hidden Valley, Coventry Hills, Harvest Hills, Livingston and Panorama Hills neighbourhoods were affected by the power outages according to Enmax’s website.

Equipment damage was the cause of the outages, but no details were provided on Enmax’s website.

A tweet published at around 10:30 a.m. said crews are working to restore power “as quickly as possible.”

QR Calgary reached out to Enmax with a request for more information.

–More to come…

CalgaryPower OutageEnmaxCalgary power outagescalgary powercalgary power outages winterenmax power outages
