Northwest and northeast Calgary hit with power outages due to damaged equipment

Thousands of northwest and northeast Calgary residents were hit with unexpected power outages on Tuesday as cold temperatures remain.

Residents in Country Hills Village, Hidden Valley, Coventry Hills, Harvest Hills, Livingston and Panorama Hills neighbourhoods were affected by the power outages according to Enmax’s website.

Equipment damage was the cause of the outages, but no details were provided on Enmax’s website.

A tweet published at around 10:30 a.m. said crews are working to restore power “as quickly as possible.”

QR Calgary reached out to Enmax with a request for more information.

There's an unexpected power outage in Harvest Hills, Country Hills Village and Coventry Hills. We're looking into the cause and we'll restore power as quickly as possible. For the latest updates, go to https://t.co/lR9Y09fs72. (Ref. 0041) #yyc pic.twitter.com/DZ5MhdWDbw — ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) February 28, 2023

–More to come…