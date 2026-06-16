11-year-old boy dies from suspected drowning in Medicine Hat

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Police in Medicine Hat say an 11-year-old child who went missing at Echo Dale Regional Park on Monday afternoon and was later airlifted to hospital has died.

Staff Sgt. Darrel Lole said officers were called to the park, located on the city’s west side, shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

View image in full screen Medicine Hat Police said officers responded to the park at 2:17 p.m. on Monday for reports of a missing child. Global News

“The initial call for services was a missing person. Emergency services were deployed to the park including fire, police and EMS, as well we summoned upon Halo (helicopter air ambulance) to conduct a ground search,” said Lole.

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“The initial report was a missing 11-year-old child, a male child. Sadly, within the hour of the search commencing, the body of the child was located in the water in the Swim Lake at Echo Dale Park.”

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The child was rushed to hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, but police later confirmed he did not survive.

An aerial view of the swim lake at Echo Dale Regional Park in Medicine Hat. Source: Tourism Medicine Hat

Lole said a “robust” investigation is underway, but foul play is not suspected.

Officials with the Medicine Hat Public School Division confirmed the child was on a school field trip at the time of the tragedy.

In a post on it’s website, the school division called the students death “a tremendous loss for the student’s family, our school, and our broader community” and said “our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends, and with all those who are feeling the impact of this loss.”

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The school division also encouraged parents to speak to their children about the child’s death and said “support is available” for those who may need it.

“There is no ‘right’ way to react said the district, stressing the importance of having an “open and honest conversation” about the tragedy.

The Medicine Hat Catholic School District also posted a statement on social media saying “our hearts and prayers” are with the affected students, families and community as they mourn the child’s death.

The City of Medicine Hat also announced that following the “tragic event” all aquatic facilities and pools in the city will remain closed until further notice.