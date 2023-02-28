Toronto man charged with manslaughter after former CBC journalist assaulted: police

See more sharing options

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a former longtime CBC journalist, police say.

Toronto police said on Jan. 24, at around 3:35 p.m., officers rececived a report of an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area.

Police said a suspect was walking along Danforth Avenue, when he allegedly encountered another man and assualted him.

Officers said the victim fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers said the victim — identified as 73-year-old Douglas ‘Michael’ Finlay — died on Jan. 31.

Police said the force’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

1:49 Friends and Family gather to remember Michael Finlay, a longtime CBC journalist

Earlier this month, police issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Robert Robin Cropearedwolf from Toronto.

According to police, Cropearedwolf surrendered to police on Tuesday.

He has been charged with manslaughter.