Crime

Toronto man charged with manslaughter after former CBC journalist assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seek suspect, issue arrest warrant after former CBC journalist assaulted'
Police seek suspect, issue arrest warrant after former CBC journalist assaulted
RELATED: Police seek suspect, issue arrest warrant after former CBC journalist assaulted – Feb 3, 2023
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a former longtime CBC journalist, police say.

Toronto police said on Jan. 24, at around 3:35 p.m., officers rececived a report of an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area.

Police said a suspect was walking along Danforth Avenue, when he allegedly encountered another man and assualted him.

Officers said the victim fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries.

Read more: Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers said the victim — identified as 73-year-old Douglas ‘Michael’ Finlay — died on Jan. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the force’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Friends and Family gather to remember Michael Finlay, a longtime CBC journalist'
Friends and Family gather to remember Michael Finlay, a longtime CBC journalist

Earlier this month, police issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Robert Robin Cropearedwolf from Toronto.

According to police, Cropearedwolf surrendered to police on Tuesday.

He has been charged with manslaughter.

