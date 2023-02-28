Menu

Fire

2-alarm fire in downtown Toronto being investigated as ‘suspicious’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 9:09 am
Firefighters outside a restaurant on Brant Street that caught on fire on Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters outside a restaurant on Brant Street that caught on fire on Feb. 28, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Toronto Fire officials say a two-alarm fire that broke out at a restaurant downtown is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Firefighters were called to Brant Street for reports of a fire at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Toronto Fire platoon chief Kevin Shaw said crews found the outdoor patio of the restaurant engulfed in flames. Shaw said that the patio is destroyed.

“It’s very suspicious,” Shaw said. “There were a lot of things on the outside of the building that make it suspicious.”

Shaw would not elaborate further as the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported and the fire was knocked down shortly after.

“The crews did a really good job and they were right on it,” Shaw said. “Job well done by everyone.”

